Santa Days in Marmarth looked a little different Saturday as the community started celebrating its first COVID-19 Christmas.
With little fanfare, Santa took up his location at the front of the historic Mystic Theater at 2 p.m., drawing visits from dozens of children and even a few who had left their childhood behind.
He had visits from infants, toddlers and even a few teenagers.
But when he left, the focus for the children turned to playing games and activities on the middle of Main Street in the small Slope County community on Highway 12.
According to one of the organizers, Laurie Reichenberg of nearby Pastime, it was a perfect day for the event, thanks to clear skies and temperatures in the mid to high 40s.
The Santa Days had games, which included a potato carry, which competitors had to carry with no hands, and drop the tuber into a bucket while competing against the clock. They also had a variation of a cranberry toss... using only their mouths to send them flying down the street.
The children also had a chance to chalk up Main Street with drawing before eventually heading inside for more craft oriented activities, Reichenberg added.
The Marmarth Ambulance Service, the Marmarth Community Club and the City of Marmarth sponsored the annual event.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the Santa Days events had been canceled.
