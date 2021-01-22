The Scranton Fire Department sent two trucks and four people Thursday (Jan. 14) to help battle a large wildfire west of Lemmon in South Dakota.
According to Fire Chief Lucas Doerr, the department was responding to a request for assistance, which brought in more than 20 fire departments to help fight a blaze that was being helped by strong winds.
“We hung out around White Butte for a while and eventually ended up down by Summerville,” Doerr said Monday.
“It was about 6:30 p.m. when we left (for Lemmon).”
The department personnel spent much of the along the backside of the fire. “There was this place about five files east of White Butte Road that we put a fire line out that was probably about 100 yards away from the house. We got that under control and went back to the highway fed up with water.
“Then we headed towards Lemmon. We were definitely on the backside of it, but the edges of it were still going,” he said.
“When we were up in the hills by Summerville we saw like right when we ran out of water, the wind shifted a little bit. With the gusts, it was crazy how fast that stuff spread. It spread as fast as the wind was blowing,” the fire chief said. “The wind chill was about five degrees that night (Thursday). It was cold out there.”
Summerville is located next to the Llewellyn Johns Recreation Area and Shadehill Grove.
The fire was reaching about 30 to 40 feet in height at time, he said.
“When we got to Summerville, we were about 200 yards away from the front of the fire. It was pretty crazy,” Doerr said. “We kept at a pretty safe distance, but it was something to see.
“We got out of these hills just northwest of Summerville and around 11 o’clock we heard to have everyone come to the fire hall. That was to regroup and when it was mostly under control. That is when they discharged us home,” he said.
The community had minor wind damage reported around Scranton, Doerr said. “I hear that some people lost shingles off their roofs. I lost some siding.”
The department crew returned to Scranton Friday. “We were back by about 1:30 p.m.,” Doerr said.
