The Scranton Lions celebrated their first day of summer with burgers and brats underneath a new
shelter Wednesday at Murray Park, and will continue there every Wednesday during the summer. The final burger night will be on Sept. 1, according to the Lions Club.
The burgers came with a side order of music and a full house.
The Burgers in the Park program took on a new look, both during the COVID year (2020) and in Murray Park itself.
But those were not the only changes for the Scranton chapter.
The home for the summer series of Burgers in the Park has been changed with a new building. “They actually tore down our building over in the park and enlarged where the tables are. They like doubled the area and put a bigger building up,” Scranton Lions Club President Lori Jenkins said recently.
“We are going to be serving out of the new one (building) this summer. That will be a definite change in a good way. We’ll be able to feed more people and have the tables spread out more,” she said.
As the club adapted to new COVID guidelines during the past summer, they made additional changes. “We had the to-go boxes if people wanted to take them home to eat. We all had masks and gloves on like we needed to do. We tried to do what we could. Everything was prepackaged …except the burgers
in the box,” she explained.
“We adapted to our meal menu to accommodate the ‘no touching’ of the food except for putting the burgers in the to-go box. They were all covered.
“So, we adapted to it (COVID), and it worked pretty good. We had a good summer. We got lots of support and we plan to do it again next summer … with the new building,” she said. “It (the building) has at least doubled in size.”
“The numbers were down a little, but actually it was a pretty good summer for us, considering what we had to go through. I feel the next year will be the same.”
Jenkins said that she expects that an all-school reunion planned for the summer will have an impact.
“By June, hopefully everyone will have their shots and we won’t have to have our masks anymore. I don’t know how it is going to be, but we still plan to do it (Burgers in the Park) no matter what,” she said.
The Burgers in the Park, which starts in June, is the main fundraiser for local scholarships, she explained. “If anybody is in need, we have to do benefits, but luckily we haven’t had to do any benefits because those would be tough to do too.”
However, the club may do a benefit soon to help pay for the new structure that is in Murray Park and will provide a place for the Lions to serve their meals. “It is a city shelter, but the Lions are going to help them pay for it and put money towards it,” she said.
