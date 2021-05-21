Scranton students had fun on the schools athletic fields and courts Friday at the annual Elementary Field Day.
They participated in eight events, rotating through basketball, ball toss, the hula-hoop, the 100-meter dash, the obstacle course, the frisbee throw, a water relay and the long jump.
Each station had the class stop and compete. Events started at noon and continued until about 2:40 p.m.
The competition was kept to the K-6 students while the older students helped to handle the events.
According to Kelly Pierce, the elementary principal, the annual event has been going on for several decades.
“It is just trying to reward them for a good year and to make sure they have a day where they could get out, have some fun and enjoy the sun... and let them do some different activities,” Pierce said.
The events themselves can change from year to year, he added.
It was fifth grade teacher Katrina Johnson who handled the event Friday. “She designs the events every year. She does a nice job with that,” he added.
While some of the older students left campus for the band parade in Bismarck Friday, the ones still at the school got a morning field trip to the regional museum in Bowman before helping out with the Field Day in the afternoon, according to Pierce. “We usually hold it on the same day as Band Day over in Bismarck so some of our older students stick around.”
