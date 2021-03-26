The Silver Dollar Bar and Grill in Bowman has been working hard to improve its appearance inside and out, with renovations inside and new digital video screens outside.
But, new owner Bill Fiegel is mad at the biggest change.
Late Thursday evening, the biggest change happened when the iconic ‘Has Been’ wooden figure was taken from it home of about 30 years on the sidewalk outside the front door.
The Bowman Police Department is now looking for information regarding the theft of the tall wooden football player sculpture. All that was left was a patch of dirt where the base of the sculpture had been for many years. Anyone with information regarding the theft should contact them at 701-523-5672.
According to Fiegel, the tall figure was there earlier Thursday evening. But late that evening, it was gone.
The owner said he thought the figure was too heavy for one person to lift. He also hopes to get it back soon.
The loss of the sculpture took away from a new addition to the bar’s exterior.
He added a pair of digital video signs – one facing Main Street and the other facing north and visible from the overpass for people traveling south. “We can tell people where we are or what is a special that they can see when they come over the top of the overpass on Highway 85,” he said, adding that it can post messages or show videos to help draw customers in.
