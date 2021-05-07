For the Silver Dollar Bar and Grill, along with the Smokehouse 85, the first days of May were a big success.
The two downtown Bowman businesses combined forces Saturday for Music on Main, with live music. On Sunday, the Sausage and Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for the K-9 unit with the Bowman County Sheriff Office was also a huge hit.
“We are going to do more and more of those,” said Bill Fiegel, the owner of the Silver Dollar Bar and Grill, during a lull in Sunday’s breakfast fundraiser. “When the deck gets finished, we are going to have music on the deck. It (the deck) is going to be done this coming week.
The Saturday night performance by Josh Kehr helped business Saturday, the owner added. “It was a very good night. We served just under a hundred meals and that is a lot of meals with side orders. That was just from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.”
The owner said he also has another live music event planned for mid-May and then during the state firefighter convention in early June, there will be a Johnny Cash tribute band performing. “We will have the streets closed off for June 4.
He added that he is trying to help bring some night life back to downtown Bowman and that he was still offering his shuttle service as a way to give people a free ride home if they need it. “If the business continues to grow, we are considering getting a second Courtesy Van. They call it the ‘Pumpkin’ because it gets them home by midnight,” he said with a chuckle.
“It has been pretty good. It has been a lot of hours and I have hired two more people and glad to have them. That has made it a lot easier here,” he said.
The recent return of Has Been, his wooden ‘doorman’ out front of the bar has also helped, he added.
The special smokehouse menu Saturday evening also was popular, with the Smokehouse 85 closed and moved to the Silver Dollar kitchen for the night, Fiegel said.
The K-9 fundraiser was a hit with locals, prompting the owner to talk about setting up another later in the year for the program. “We will do some other events for other charities. We are planning to do several different things throughout this year. If people need help, they just need to call to build some awareness in the community. We will put an event on for them,” he said.
It also brought the Bowman County Sheriff, Frank Eberle, to the bar to help with the breakfast and the cleanup Sunday morning.
Open for family breakfasts
In addition, Fiegel said that Sunday was the first day that his business was able to be open to people of all ages for Sunday breakfasts.
“As of today, the city has approved us being open for breakfasts as long as we cover our liquor cabinets and stuff like that throughout the day. They want us to have our liquor covered Sunday mornings so we can have the parents and their children (for breakfasts).”
