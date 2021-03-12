Smokehouse 85 opened Saturday afternoon in its new location after months of work turning a former boot store into a restaurant.
According to owner Darrell Mathews, it was moved back a day to adapt to some problems with the fan and the live entertainment being forced to cancel because of an illness.
The business was filled with customers most of the evening and Mathews was also able to arrange for live entertainment while he and his crew worked in the kitchen to cook up his smoked menu.
Mathews credited Bill Fiegel of the Silver Dollar with helping to find a musical replacement in Brent Voigt and Trent Scott.
Mathews had helped give some of the patrons at the Silver Dollar a taste of the Smokehouse 85 a week earlier when he did a “Kitchen Takeover” at the bar.
Mathews was pleased with the response he saw opening night from the community with people keeping the restaurant full most of the evening and others picking up meals. “It was good.
“Being here (for the Kitchen Takeover) and teaming up with Bill (Fiegel) and doing that helped promote us and our grand opening,” he said. “I think it definitely helped.
“It was a rough Friday when the entertainment I had canceled – he was sick – and the exhaust fan wasn’t cooperating, but Bill saved the day. He came down and helped to fix it up for me, which allowed us to open Saturday.
“It was a good turnout (Saturday) for all the changes we had to make for it to happen.”
Mathews unveiled a new smoker, parked on the sidewalk right in front. “I have five or six of these damn things,” he said with a chuckle. “It is one of my really low and slow (ones). The brisket that we did and served smoked for about 20 hours. That smoker right there just holds that temperature really well overnight.”
He also said that Saturday was a learning experience, especially when it came to what kind of briquette to use. “Part of it is finding what briquettes. We use a natural hard wood briquette. We are finding one that burns a little quicker that will last quite a while,” he said.
“We stopped for a little while because we didn’t want it to fill up too much (with smoke),” Mathews said. He also said that once everything is smoothed out that he might try to do a re-re- grand opening with entertainment again.
“We still want to have that smoke smell, just not as strong (as Saturday). We’ll get it fixed this week,” he said.
The smokehouse will help give the city some kind of nightlife, he said. “There is not a lot that goes on after 7 p.m. so we want to do something that is going to keep people staying in downtown. Maybe we will do a crawl from the Silver Dollar down to the Smokehouse – just from here to there.”
Collaboration is definitely something that Mathews is looking forward to with the Silver Dollar and possibly other businesses in the downtown area, he explained. “In a small town, businesses have to work together. There is only so much business to be had throughout the year, except for your special events and things like that. Working together … it promotes the community a lot better and it lets people know that we are working together to provide a good experience for them,” he said.
The Smokehouse 85 is open from Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. except on Saturday when it will be open from 3 p.m. It is closing at 9 p.m. each night.
“We are playing with some different ideas – like a Wednesday lunch – and then reopen at 3 p.m.,” he said. “We are still playing with that (the hours) we want to get that right.
“We want to be open. We want to be profitable and we want to make money... but we also want to be where we are not stepping on the toes of other businesses. There are only so many places to go in one town on one night. We want to share in that.”
The impact of the pandemic has been large on businesses, he said. “A lot of people are working from home. There is drive thru/carry out services and delivery services. We are just going to have pick-up for right now,” he added, noting that people can still come in and sit down.
The Smokehouse 85 menu has meals sold by the platter as well as the half-pound, along with sandwiches and a variety of pasta dishes.
On Fridays only, Smokehouse 85 offers brisket sold by the half-pound and the full pound. In addition, they also have smoked pork shoulder, spare ribs, pit beef, smoked chicken, smoked turkey and Kielbasa sausage every day.
Among the pasta dishes available are chicken Alfredo, Spicy chicken and shrimp, chicken and shrimp, along with a shrimp boil.
For side dishes, Smokehouse 85 offers baked bens, cole slaw, fresh veggies, cheesy potatoes, crispy potatoes and a side salad.
They also offer a kids menu for the under 10 group.
