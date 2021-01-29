A 37-year old man has been arrested on robbery charges after the Dakota West Credit Union branch on First Street was victimized Thursday afternoon.
In a statement released by the Bowman Police Department, it was announced that Jeremy M. Mellmer, a resident of Adams County, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of the Dakota West Credit Union, located in Bowman North Dakota at 211 1st Ave SW.
According to the release, the department said that the man charged with robbery entered the credit union at 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Once inside, Mellmer allegedly encountered a lone female bank teller with the bank, who is a 62-year-old female. He reportedly produced a note for the teller instructing her that this was a robbery and to produce the money from her till. The note also made the declaration that he did have a firearm. He then did reach into his jacket pocket and pulled out, partially, a firearm that was clearly visible to the teller. according to the police release.
Funds from the till were then handed over when he exited the financial institution. Then, according to the statement by police, he left the scene on a bicycle that he had parked out on the sidewalk near the front doors. He was then seen by witnesses peddling his bike to a white older Toyota Pickup, parked down the alley behind another financial institution, a block to the north of the bank he had just robbed. Witnesses were able to gather a good description, describing him as a male wearing sunglasses, a face covering and a hooded jacket. Witnesses were also able to obtain the vehicle’s license plate at he sped off just prior to hitting a fence in this alley.
Shortly after law enforcement officials were notified about the robbery, a State Patrol Trooper encountered the vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 12 near Scranton.
There was a vehicle pursuit involving neighboring law enforcement agencies. The pursuit ended in Adams County, approximately 30 miles east of Bowman.
According to police, cash and the weapon and a weapon were recovered at the time the man was arrested.
Mellmer was subsequently transported to the Dickinson Correctional Facility and booked felony robbery charges.
According to Charles R. Headley, the Bowman Chief of Police, the action taken and assistance from the witnesses, victim and area law enforcement officers showed the quintessential effectiveness of this community and our area law enforcement professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.