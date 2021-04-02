Strong windstorms are just part of living in the upper Midwest region.
Some places in Montana have had wind gusts nearing 100 miles per hour.
In Bowman County and surrounding areas, winds have come near that mark, including recently in January.
One of the families near Rhame was buffeted and survived that January windstorm... but not without sustaining some damage.
That has prompted friends of the Steeke family to start a GoFundMe fundraiser in an attempt to raise approximately $50,000 to help the family repair damage and recover from the impact of the windstorm.
It is called the “Trevor & Misty Steeke Barn Benefit” and was set up by Trisha Feiring.
The fundraiser has raised more that $5,100 from 41 donors and has a goal of $50,000.
“Donnie and I are trying to raise money for some dear friends of ours,” Feiring explained.
“Misty and Trevor Steeke have been through more than most families could endure over the past several years.
“Most recently, they lost their barn to a 92 mile per hour wind that ripped through Bowman County. Misty and Trevor are two of the strongest people I know, but sometimes even the strongest people could use a little help from their friends and neighbors.
“Misty and Trevor were both Ag teachers at one time. More recently, Trevor ranches full time while Misty continues to teach at Scranton High School as the Ag instructor/FFA advisor. They have always been strong proponents of youth in agriculture and have mentored many young men and women through both 4-H and FFA.
“Misty was named the 2012 Farm & Ranch Guide’s Country Woman of the year. Each year, Misty and Trevor commemorate the tragic loss of their youngest son Calvin by awarding a scholarship in his memory.
“In my opinion, Misty and Trevor are the definition of a farm and ranch family in North Dakota. I am proud to call them my friends.
“Please help us in helping some good friends that could use a hand up right now,” she added in the posting.
