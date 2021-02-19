In spite of extreme weather, a quarterly shipment of food made it to Bowman County residents recently.
The Great Plains Food Bank set up many locations across the state for distribution, but a number of the locations were canceled because of the weather.
The truck bringing food to the Bowman County communities of Bowman and Amidon was still able make the trip, according to a local spokeswoman for the Bowman/Slope County Community Cupboard.
“They (the food boxes) are for people who have a food need,” Carla Kelly explained. She works at the community cupboard and is a member of the board.
“We have to get different statistics.... we need to know how many in the household, how many children, how many adults and how many seniors,” she explained.
Since the program is on a quarterly basis, the next delivery to the Bowman County area will be in May, she said. “Hopefully, there will be better weather.”
The stop in Bowman on Feb. 10 was held at the old hospital building, Kelly explained. “It is owned by Bill Fiegel.”
There was something special that helped the distribution at that location.
“We used the old ambulance bay. He (Fiegel) and his crew cleaned it all up and helped unload the semi and set everything up.
“They had heat for us. We would have had frozen fingers without the heat,” she said, noting that the NEVCO heater used was donated by Dan Peterson.
“It was so nice to use that facility. What we did was do the paperwork in their cars and when they drove through the old ambulance garage – the drive thru at the hospital – and we loaded the cars from both sides. We had enough volunteers,” she said.
The food included prepackaged boxes that had produce, meat, cheese and dairy. “Along with that, we had carrots, ten pounds of potatoes, apples, oranges and bakery items.
“There was a lot of food.”
Kelly said she was thankful for the help from Fiegel. “Bill had a whole crew there that helped clean up and set up, they worked like crazy.”
The truck had to stay Wednesday night in Bowman, before heading up to Amidon for another delivery Thursday (Feb. 11), Kelly said.
“I really want to give credit to Bill. That facility saved us. We couldn’t have done it out of our little food pantry because we didn’t have enough volunteers to run that stuff back and forth to cars. We would not have been able to stay warm doing that. It worked out really, really well,” she said, praising him.
“They were sweeping and cleaning when we go there. They set up tables for us. It really helped us out tremendously,” Kelly said. “It worked out perfectly. It is funny how God helped it all come together.”
The community cupboard is open on the third Wednesday of the month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in town.
