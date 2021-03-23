The Capitol Tablet

During sessions of the North Dakota Legislature, the Capitol’s halls normally are teeming with visitors. Students on class trips. Lobbyists. North Dakotans drawn to hearings on specific bills. Groups that set up displays in Memorial Hall, a few steps from the legislative chambers. During floor sessions, the House and Senate balconies and the spaces directly behind the legislators’ desks are crowded with people, some of whom are invited to sit next to their host legislators during floor sessions.
This year, by comparison, the Capitol is almost deserted. COVID-19, and the safety protocols that have resulted from it, have drastically cut the number of spectators. North Dakotans wanting to observe the Legislature also have an option that was unavailable until this year – the ability to watch any committee hearing online, and to revisit video posts of lawmakers’ deliberations on the Legislature’s website at their convenience. A hearing with only a handful of in-person witnesses often has an audience of hundreds online, both live and afterward.
On Friday, March 19, there was a notable exception. It was the first meeting of State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s newest Superintendent’s Student Cabinet. The group has 23 student members from elementary, middle and high schools across the state. Eighteen were able to attend Friday’s state Capitol meeting in person (the other five participated remotely). They were able to observe segments of the House and Senate floor sessions firsthand, and were acknowledged and applauded by lawmakers in both chambers.
(For House video, advance the slide to 1:02:13; for Senate video, advance the slide to 1:40:56)
Baesler founded the Cabinet in 2015. The newly chosen group is the fourth since the program began. Student Cabinet members serve for 18 months. Baesler normally meets with the Student Cabinet members every three months, for a full-day program that the students choose.
Cabinet members offer advice and opinions about the direction of North Dakota education policy and how the state’s schools can be improved. Their ideas have resulted in legislative action to strengthen North Dakota’s anti-bullying laws, expand the availability of advanced coursework, and other initiatives.
One of Baesler’s priorities has been to amplify the student voice in shaping education policy. She calls the group “an invaluable source of information and advice” and says members have been an especially important source of feedback about how the pandemic was affecting their schools.
The Cabinet, Baesler says, is “is a way to include student opinions in our debates, and provide a forum for their views to be heard.”
Monday is the 49th day of the 2021 Legislature. Legislative leaders want to bring the session to a close well before the 80-day maximum allotted by the North Dakota Constitution. The end may be closer than we think!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.