The Capitol Tablet

The Legislature is taking its midsession break. Lawmakers will be back in session with committee hearings on Wednesday morning, March 3.
Why does this recess happen now? Members of the House and Senate go on break after they’ve finished working on bills that were introduced in their own chamber. In other words, House members have finished voting on all of the bills that were introduced in the House, and senators have voted on every one of the Senate’s bills.
When the Legislature resumes, the Senate will be working on the bills that survived scrutiny in the House, and House members will take up Senate bills. That is why the break is called “crossover,” because House and Senate bills literally “cross over” to the opposite chamber for another round of hearings and votes.
We’ve gotten inquiries about how the Legislature is handling federal COVID-19 funds that have been allocated for K-12 education. This money is included in two separate bills, HB1394 and HB1395, rather than the Department of Public Instruction’s budget bill, HB1013. The issue is being handled in this fashion to help lawmakers keep track of the money and direct how unspent funds may be used.
A large share of this money was allocated last year by the Legislature’s Budget Section, which handles emergency spending requests between legislative sessions. Depending on what Congress does, another large installment of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds may be forthcoming soon.
While we’re talking about money, the Department of Public Instruction has just come out with its latest version of School Finance Facts, which has a wealth of information about school budgets, including each district’s property tax rates, amount of taxable property, average cost per pupil, and ending budget balance. It includes salary and benefit expenses for school administrators, teachers, and support staff, the cost of operating and maintaining school buildings, and the amounts of money spent on student transportation. This is just the beginning! It’s worth your time to page through this book, especially if you’re a data geek.
School Finance Facts is published every February, and back issues are on the NDDPI website.
Have a good crossover break, and we’ll see you next week!
