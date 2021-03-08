The Capitol Tablet

The COVID-19 pandemic brought distance learning to the forefront as a practical way to provide instruction for North Dakota students. However, it took an executive order from Gov. Burgum to make that option possible. North Dakota law didn’t include provisions for distance learning to be counted as classroom instruction, or to allow public schools to receive state aid for the number of students they taught.
The governor’s authority wasn’t designed to last forever, so the Legislature is working on a lasting solution. HB1232 allows schools to offer instruction via “virtual education plans” if a school must cancel instruction because of “weather or other circumstances.” These plans would require approval beforehand by the Department of Public Instruction.
Writing “virtual education plans” won’t be a new idea for North Dakota educators. After the governor first ordered schools closed to classroom instruction on March 16, 2020, our school districts set to work drafting distance learning plans, which were subsequently reviewed by the NDDPI and approved by the governor. These plans were required for schools to meet their legally required minimums for classroom instruction, and to receive state education aid.
Distance learning has progressed from being a seldom-used idea to the educational mainstream in a few short months, although it isn’t meant to replace face-to-face instruction. HB1232 received a unanimous 94-0 endorsement from the North Dakota House on Feb. 2, and the Senate Education Committee will hold its first hearing on the measure at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Should the bill be approved, North Dakota schools will no longer have to rely on an executive order to be able to offer distance learning should the situation make that necessary.
The Legislature gets back into full swing next week, with a full schedule of hearings and floor sessions, after Wednesday’s end of the crossover break. We’re officially in the second stage of the session!
