Rains, storms and high winds pummeled much of North Dakota Tuesday evening, with Bowman getting just a slight hit with about .65 inches of rain officially recorded.
The impact was much greater in other sections of the state.
Lost Lake reportedly had 1.69 inches of rain in a 24 hour period, while Jamestown reported 1.31 inches during the same period.
New England had reports of about 1.50 inches of rain with some hail and wind damage in the area.
Watford City reported .63 inches, while both Bismarck and Dickinson reported one-half inch of rain.
In other areas of the state, there were isolated reports of higher rain totals and of flooding.
The National Weather Service office in Bismarck also has issued a severe thunderstorm threat for Thurday, covering much of the state.
Most of North Dakota west of Bismarck has a chance for numerous thunderstorms, high winds, hail and a possible tornado Thursday afternoon and evening.
In Bowman, winds reportedly reached more than 60 miles per hour, causing some damage. The siding of one building in downtown Bowman was being torn off when a way to stop further damage was employed.
The high winds also caused the large Bronson's Marketplace sign next to Highway 12 to also move with the gusts.
