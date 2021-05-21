The Southwestern District Health Unit will be providing Coronavirus vaccinations in the communities of Amidon (May 24) and Regent (May 25).
The unit is currently offering appointments for people wanting the vaccines. You can register for them online at www.swdhu.net.
In addition, the Pfizer vaccine has also received emergency use authorization for adolescents (12 years and older). The unit is currently providing the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines. The Moderna vaccine has received the Emergency Use authorization for everyone 18 years and older.
For more information, call the county public health office at 701-523-3144 for Bowman/Slope counties.
People in Hettinger County can call 701-824-3215.
They held a vaccination clinic in Bowman on May 12, the health unit also has had clinics in Medora, Beach and Dickinson recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.