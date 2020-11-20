October 26 was the first time in twenty-five days that the entire varsity team was together and after one practice, the team ventured to Belfield to take on the regions number two-rated team. The Bulldogs had some chances in the first two sets but couldn’t come up with the big play when they needed it and then fell in the third set to go down to the Cougars 3-0.
Three nights later, riding a wave of positive energy, the Bulldogs took down the Miners from Beulah 3-1 by the scores of 25-22, 25-15, 17-25 and 25-20. On this night the Bulldogs came up big when they needed too with some key serves, blocks and attacks. The victory would help propel the Bulldogs to the number four seed in the region after the defeated Beach by the score of 26-24, 25-14 and 25-18 to set up a show down with the Nighthawks of Hettinger-Scranton for the number three seed in the region.
The Nighthawks came out on fire and took down the Bulldogs 25-13 in the first set. Fighting back in the second set, the dawgs were leading 19-17 before falling 25-20. In the third set, the Bulldogs fell behind 17-7 before some good serving by Bailey Peterson brought the Bulldogs back to 17-14. However, the momentum could not be maintained and the Nighthawks closed out the match 25-19. With the loss the Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 9-7, 8-3 in the region and will host Beulah in the opening round of the Region 7 volleyball tournament.
