The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) started issuing the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card to WIC families in July. The pilot program offers participants in the Bismarck/Mandan and the surrounding area with WIC food benefits on a card rather than paper checks.
“There are so many benefits of the card for families including less time to process the transaction at the store and the opportunity for families to visit their local grocery store multiple times in a month,” said Kristi Miller, WIC Program EBT Project Manager at the North Dakota Department of Health.
The WIC EBT pilot will continue for the next two months and be expanded to the rest of the state by October 2020.
Miller explains WIC helps ensure that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, referrals to health and other services, and accurate health information.
“If you are pregnant, have a new baby, or children under the age of 5 years, you might be eligible for WIC,” Miller said. “WIC is available to working and non-working families. Medicaid, TANF or SNAP participants are automatically income-eligible.”
As WIC clinics across the state start to open their doors after closing due to COVID, staff are working hard to ensure families are welcomed into a safe environment. Staff are using personal protection like wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distances, cleaning all surfaces and limiting the number of time families spend in the office.
