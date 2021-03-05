Consistency has been a problem for weather in Bowman County as it shed the extreme cold of recent weeks for snow, high winds and red flag warnings.
Even the recent warming trend may end by the weekend, dropping from daytime temperatures in the mid-50s down to near freezing daytime highs by March 13-14.
At the same time, the night-time lows will go from the mid-30s to the mid 20s over the next 14 days.
In the past two weeks, the region has had gusting winds with some reaching about 50 miles per hour, snow, and even a red flag warning of extreme fire danger.
After a week of warm weather, the weather will change to cooler with the possibility of snow by March 11, according to the forecasts. There is a 40 percent chance of snow or rain Thursday evening (March 11), with the possibility increasing to 60 percent the next day.
The chance for precipitation will be increasing from March 9 through the following week in the long range forecast. The weather forecasters use weather averages, such as average temperature 14 days ahead, as well as the historical weather patterns over the past year to make the estimates.
The windy conditions which recently brought warning of gusts as high as 45 and 50 miles per hour in the area will continue to subside over the next week.
