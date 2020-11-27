COVID explosion continues in state, region

The Coronavirus pandemic has continued to explode in the region, leaving the state as the hottest spot in the world for the virus.
North Dakota had just 613 fatalities by Nov. 8 tied to COVID-19 – for the year.
Since then, the number of fatalities has skyrocketed through Nov. 20 to 818 – meaning that 215 more died in less than two weeks.
The first big jump in fatalities was reported Nov. 10 when 30 were added to the list. Since then, several days had more than 20 fatalities reported.
By Nov. 20, the number of active cases in the state of North Dakota was 9,915, which was a drop of 216 cases from the day before. The number of active cases in the state has fluctuated between 11,600 at the highest point and just under 10,000 over the past two weeks.
The positivity rate for the state is 21.01 percent for the year, much higher that the 5 percent rate the governor said would be a good target earlier during the summer. The last time the state had a positivity percentage less than 5 percent was Sept. 2 and it has been on a continuous climb since then.
In Friday’s (Nov. 20) results, the state had a positivity rate of 14.99 percent with 1,408 new positives were reported out of the 10,185 tests processed.
So far in 2020, the state has processed more that one million tests, with 333,327 being unique tests and not continuous testing of health care workers.
Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Doug Burgum announced a state-wide mask mandate after all 56 counties were upgraded to high-risk in the COVID assessment level.
Bowman County
For Bowman County, three new positives were reported Friday (Nov. 20) out of 21 tests that had been processed. All three had previously tested negative and gave the county a positivity rate of 15.79 percent.
So far this year, the county has completed 4,204 tests involving 1,342 people. Of that total, 177 were found positive for a positivity rate of 13.19 percent,
In 2020, 153 people have recovered in Bowman County with three fatalities.
The county had a high of 36 positives in mid-October and as of Nov. 20, had 21 listed as positives.
