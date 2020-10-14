Death has come to Bowman County, according to the latest pandemic statistics released by the North Dakota Department of Health.
According to the daily release by the health department at NDresponse.gov, a Bowman County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions was one of eight fatalities listed Wednesday morning.
The eight fatalities brought the number to 365 since the pandemic began in North Dakota.
COVID-19 Test Results
The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.
7,797 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
730,902 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
713 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
28,947 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
9.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,759 Total Active Cases
+159 Individuals from yesterday
535 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (385 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
23,823 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
132 – Currently Hospitalized
-26 - Individuals from yesterday
8 – New Deaths*** (365 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 70s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 50s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 60s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Adams County – 2
Barnes County - 2
Benson County – 5
Bottineau County – 10
Bowman County - 6
Burleigh County - 151
Cass County – 216
Dickey County – 2
Divide County - 3
Dunn County – 4
Eddy County – 4
Emmons County - 5
Foster County – 5
Golden Valley County - 2
Grand Forks County – 30
Grant County - 3
Hettinger County – 1
Kidder County – 3
LaMoure County – 1
Logan County – 8
McHenry County - 1
McIntosh County - 7
McKenzie County – 17
McLean County - 7
Mercer County - 12
Morton County – 44
Mountrail County – 7
Nelson County - 1
Oliver County – 7
Pierce County - 1
Ramsey County – 9
Ransom County – 1
Richland County – 3
Rolette County - 3
Sargent County – 2
Sheridan County - 1
Sioux County - 4
Stark County – 24
Stutsman County – 7
Traill County - 3
Walsh County - 9
Ward County – 55
Wells County - 1
Williams County – 24
