Health Hotline spoofing alert

North Dakota Information Technology Department (NDIT) and North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) have received reports of 'spoofing' attacks in which cybercriminals misrepresent themselves as a healthcare professional to extract personal information. Criminals may also be using phone number masking tools to conceal their phone numbers or to emulate the NDDoH public health hotline (866-207-2880).
NDDoH staff will identify themselves and will never request sensitive personal information such as account numbers, social security numbers or access codes over the phone.
If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results, keep in mind that a call from a NDDoH staff official will likely be made from a personal cell phone number as healthcare professionals are using individual phones to be more accessible to those tested.
The State of North Dakota Cybersecurity Operations Center does not have the authority or accessibility to manage 'spoofing' attempts of this type but would like to remind citizens to be aware and vigilant regarding these potential threats.
If you receive such a call, please report it immediately to the Federal Communications Commission at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744
