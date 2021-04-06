BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota State Hospital (NDSH) will host three on-site job interview fairs on April 12, April 19 and April 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. each day for various full-time and part-time health care-related positions. Interviews will be held in the Learning Resource Building, 2605 Circle Drive in Jamestown. Cloth face masks are required, and social distancing and other health and safety practices will also be followed.
The state hospital is looking to fill several positions including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, certified medication assistants and direct care associates for various shifts. Prior work experience varies by position. Paid on-the-job training is offered for certified nursing assistants, certified medication assistants and direct care associates.
Interested individuals should bring a resume and be ready to be interviewed for the available positions. Preregistration is not required.
Tami Mitchell, registered nurse and recruitment coordinator, said the state hospital is working to build a recruitment plan to increase applicant engagement and reduce the time it takes to fill open positions.
“We are using a mix of new and time-tested strategies to recruit skilled health care professionals that can make a difference in the lives of vulnerable North Dakotans,” she said. “These on-the-spot job interviews offer flexible opportunities for interested individuals looking for employment. We are also increasing our recruitment efforts using social media and other platforms.”
The NDSH, which is part of the North Dakota Department of Human Services, offers a generous benefits package that includes fully-paid family health insurance with no monthly paycheck deductions, retirement, paid sick and vacation time and other benefits.
Job seekers who are unable to attend the on-site job interview fairs in April can access state hospital job listings at www.nd.gov/omb/public/careers.
Individuals who need accommodations to participate in any of the on-site job interview fairs can contact Tami Mitchell at 701-253-3844, 711 (TTY) or tmitchell@nd.gov.
