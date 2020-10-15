The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold an informal hearing followed by a public input session regarding a request from Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) to update rates related to electric transmission revenue and costs.
The effect of the rate change on the bill for an average residential customer would be an increase of $3.35 per month or $40.20 per year. The increase is being proposed to cover costs associated with transmission-related services provided by Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP), along with new transmission projects.
Members of the public are encouraged to view and or/listen to the informal hearing. At the end of the hearing there will be a chance for public comments via telephone.
Details for the informal hearing are as follows:
- Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. Central
- View the hearing online: https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php
- Listen via telephone: 1-888-585-9008 Room Code 259-316-322
- Public Input: Public input will be accepted by the Commission at the end of the
informal hearing. Those wishing to provide comments can call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. During the hearing on Oct. 16, the Commission will call you back to receive your input at the end of the informal hearing.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation. For
more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.
