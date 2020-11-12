A silver alert is being transmitted at the request of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
A silver alert has been issued at the request of the Dickinson Police Department.
Raymond Payne of dickinson is a 68 year old white male. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds and is balding with grey hair and has hazel eyes.
His last known whereabouts were on Wednesday Nov 11 at 12 p.m. MST at his residence in Dickinson.
He is believed to be driving a 2003 white Dodge Caravan license plate 254 ABK.
Additional information, Mr. Payne was last scene wearing a blue flannel white undershirt and jeans. Mr. Payne has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.
The silver alert information is available by calling 5 1 1 and at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.
