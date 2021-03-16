Vaccine clinic
There will be 2 vaccine clinics coming up in Bowman. The first will be March 18th, and second on April 1st.

Go to swdhu.net

Click on the blue covid vaccination button.

There will be a list of options for you to choose from the March 18th and April 1st are the ones in Bowman.

We do not need your insurance information, just the type and then continue on at the bottom of the page.

Kayla Pauley RN

Bowman/Slope County Health Nurse

