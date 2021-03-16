There will be 2 vaccine clinics coming up in Bowman. The first will be March 18th, and second on April 1st.
Go to swdhu.net
Click on the blue covid vaccination button.
There will be a list of options for you to choose from the March 18th and April 1st are the ones in Bowman.
We do not need your insurance information, just the type and then continue on at the bottom of the page.
Kayla Pauley RN
Bowman/Slope County Health Nurse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.