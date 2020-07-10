The first COVID-19 drive up testing in Bowman County drew hundreds to the fairgrounds Tuesday.
It also drew a big blank.
Zero. Zed. Nil.
After the testing was completed and the results released, Bowman County’s total remained the same as it has for months – one positive case of Coronavirus.
There were zero positives when it was finished after the cloudburst drenched the testers all day June 30.
According to the Bowman County Public Health Office, 287 people were processed through testing tents in the parking lot of the Bowman County Fairgrounds by local health officials with assistance from the North Dakota National Guard and state health department.
Still, the states as a whole watch the numbers continue to rise.
By Sunday, the death toll connected to the COVID-19 pandemic was at 80 for the state.
Regionally, only Adams County to the east and Golden Valley to the north has yet to have a positive case from the testing. There are only four counties in the state, which have not recorded any positive results this year.
Both Bowman’s one and Slope’s three positives were recorded several months ago.
According to ND response, the July 5 testing reported that Cass County had the most new positives (11), followed by Burleigh (9), Williams (4) and Stark (3).
The testing results show an upward trajectory of positives in the state, with 37 reported positives of the 3,816 total tests announced July 5.
Since testing began, the state has completed 201,303 tests by July 5, with 113,128 unique individuals.
In addition, the state has 3,324 who are listed as recovered by health officials so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.