The Bowman County Regional Library spent an afternoon hosting a sale and silent auction on the sidewalk in front of the building.
The fundraising event started at noon and ended seven hours later.
There were baked items for sale, including pies, cookies and special snacks like Swedish Kransa Kaka.
Pies were among the first to disappear, especially apple pies, but the twin towers of Kransa Kaka drew the most attention early. Each was about a foot high.
Traditionally, the cake was served at weddings, birthdays and other occasions and was made of circles of almond dough stacked to create a pyramid form.
According to traditions, when it is served, the rings are broken from the bottom so that it will keep its shape for as long as possible.
It also would be used for anniversaries with each ring signifying each year being celebrated.
There were a wide assortment of items being auctioned including board games, Surf City Barbie, a cactus-shaped vase and an indoor basketball court where people could sign up their bid for the objects.
The library is still offering curbside service where people can call and request items. A pick up time would be set up. A bag would be left on the sidewalk with the name and last four digits of the phone number for the people to pick up.
