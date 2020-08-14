In the new age of COVID, the Bowman County School Board has approved a plan to prepare for the start of school which focuses on flexibility as well as stressing the need for a heightened awareness of the need for cleanliness.
The dark, empty hallways at Bowman County High School will soon be filled with students and staff as the school board unanimously approved draft plans to guide the school district.
The students will be returning to campus officially Aug. 17 as the first day of the new 2020-2021 school year.
There will be some noticeable changes over previous years for students, faculty and staff, according to Superintendent Wayne Heckaman.
The superintendent presented the Re-Start draft plan to the board for final approval and adoption when they met in the Middle School Commons area.
The board approved the changes made to the draft and passed it unanimously.
The plan was designed to be able to respond quickly to changes in regional, state and national conditions. Called the “Bowman County Smart Re-Start Plan”, it is tied to the state’s Blue/Green/Yellow/Orange/Red system to determine what the school, faculty and students must do to protect the educational environment as much as possible.
Under the current Blue/Green level, instruction is delivered in-person with students going to school full-time. The school will follow the local public health guidelines while maintaining a normal school schedule.
If the threat level moves into the higher yellow level, the district plan would arrange for the school to move to a blended learning schedule which has student moving to a modified attendance schedule.
If the threat level moves up to the highest orange or red levels, then the district will move to a learning at home schedule using a distance learning plan similar to what was used in the spring.
The district also acknowledged that parents could apply for a distance-learning format.
Under the hybrid plan if the threat level rises to yellow, face coverings would be required for students and staff when social distancing is not possible. In addition, there would be temperature checks required of all employees and students when they enter the building, while the route buses will run with face coverings required by the students. Because of the problems with social distancing on buses, the board plan would also encourage parents to consider alternate transportation to school.
Under the yellow level plan, the lunch times could also be staggered to cut down on the number of students in the cafeteria and allow for social distancing. It may also allow some students to eat in other areas of the school or outside, depending on the weather conditions, the plan explained.
Under the orange and red level, the school would close and the learning would shift to the remote learning plan the district used during the spring.
The campus would be closed to the general public except by special appointment.
Under all the levels, the plan said it would follow the guidelines established by the North Dakota High School Activities Association for the extracurricular activities.
According to the superintendent, there are still some things to work out or adapt to extreme weather conditions. “What happens if recess can’t go out today.... what do those students do and what kind of accommodations do we need to make,” he said after watching the draft plan adopted. “Those are all plans that are in the works.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.