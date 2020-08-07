The Bowman County School District unveiled its draft for opening and operating its campuses in Rhame and Bowman July 29 and it went before the board again Wednesday for final approval, according to local school superintendent.
Superintendent Wayne Heckaman said that there were only a few minor changes made after the first meeting, which lasted about three hours.
According to the superintendent, if approved, the district will be following the state health guidelines and use that for the cleaning and student scheduling protocols.
Registration has already started for the students, with the students starting their first day of school Aug. 19.
Eighth grade students will start registration Aug. 10, followed on Tuesday by the seventh graders registering and going through orientation.
“Last week, on Wednesday (July 29), we presented our first draft,” the superintendent said Monday. “This week we had will have another special board meeting on Aug. 5. It is our hope and our goal that when we submit our latest draft for full approval, that is will be passed.”
The latest draft incorporates material from the surveys that the district’s COVID-19 Response Team has received, the superintendent explained.
“We had a really good presentation on our draft last week and there is not going to be any real substantial changes to our draft. We are going to add a few resources and guidance onto that draft, but other than that, we feel pretty confident going forward.
“Our response team that help draft our health and safety plan met for three and a half days. There was a lot of collaborating and that team did an enormous amount of work,” Heckaman explained.
“A lot of the credit to how the first draft came (together) was because of that time and effort. We had a really diverse group of individuals that met those three and a half days. We had two school board members, high school principals, both of our counselors and the elementary, our tech coordinator, myself, both of our athletic directors were there and we had representation from the Rhame teaching staff. We had representation from the Bowman elementary and high school teaching staff, a social services representative and our local county health nurse was also involved in our team planning. There were also two parents, one from the Rhame community and one from the Bowman community on that team,” he said.
“The majority of the people on that (team) were also parents,” he added. “We all wear multiple hats.
“I feel really good. It was a huge team effort and the collaboration and diversity that we had really provided for a really good draft.”
If approved, the latest draft calls for continuing to follow the state guidance for cleaning and disinfecting the campus, facilities and buses, the superintendent said. The district will also post the approved draft on its websites.
The risk levels will determine how the schools and the district respond to the COVID-19 threat, the superintendent explained.
“Each of our risk levels, we go off of a color, so it is all laid out in the draft,” he said. “State-wide, I believe we are currently green right now.”
There may be distance learning available for the parents and students. “We are working with our building principals and families if they want to go look at that option,” he said. “For our district, K through 12, our students have that option to do distance learning from the very start of school. We will work with those parents, if that is what they would like to do.
“Right now, I don’t know of anybody requesting to do it from the first day of school,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.