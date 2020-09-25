The firestorm roaring through the western states is leaving a mark thousands of miles away from the battle to protect homes and communities.
Even residents of Montana and North Dakota are feeling the impact of the disaster.
It is evident in the hazy skies shrouding the usual panoramic view of the Badlands and the mountains.
That same haze which has brought brilliantly red sunsets has also threatened people.
According to the air quality index, the numbers of 0 to 50 is considered to be good as far as air pollution, while the next level is moderate (50-100) with some health restrictions. The next level is unhealthy for sensitive groups (100-150), while 150-200 is unhealthy and 200 to 300 is considered very unhealthy.
An air quality index of 300 to 500 is described as hazardous.
The worst air quality reading in Bowman was in late August when it hit 51, just over the line into moderate air quality (51-100) and came close over the weekend when it hit 49 again.
In Baker, just a short distance west of border, the Montana city has been in the the unhealthy range several times. In late August, Baker hit 51, then over the past week it reached 49. Over the weekend, the air quality index was 53.
Flirting with unhealthy
For the Bowman area, air quality has fluctuated. It was measured as high as 51 in late August, but it also hit a recent low 22 a week ago.
Still, Bowman County hit its highest level over the weekend when it reached 53. By Monday, the level had dropped slightly to 47.
At the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, a meteorologist said the air quality and weather trends are tied together.
Meteorologist Todd Hamilton said that it (the haze) has had some effect on temperatures. “It depends on the amount of smoke in the area,” he said Friday. “For example, this past Tuesday (Sept. 15) we has quite a bit of smoke over all of western and central North Dakota. Our temperatures on Tuesday ended up being seven to ten degrees cooler than what we had forecast, like even the day before.
“When you do get that widespread smoke and it is dense … where it looks cloudy but there are no clouds … it will affect the daytime high temperatures,” he said.
“We had visibility in the five to seven mile range over southwestern North Dakota, but at the surface we didn’t really see the effects of it too much in North Dakota. As you went farther west in Montana, you saw some areas where the visibility was down to one to three mile range... and persisted for quite some time.”
In North Dakota, there was a visual impact to the haze, he explained. “If you normally could see a butte about 20 miles away … and now you can’t even see it. So it did affect visibility to the extent it was an issue for aviation flying purposes. But it didn’t get quite that extensive or smoky at the surface to really reduce visibility to that extent.
“Nearer to the fires, visibilities were a lot more restrictive,” he added. “But the low level smoke didn’t make it that far east into our area that much.”
Hamilton said that several years ago, it was Canadian wildfires which sent massive amounts of smoke across the border. “We saw visibilities down to the one to three mile range over western North Dakota for awhile,” he said.
“Right now, it looks like mid to high level smoke making it over the mountains into North Dakota,” he added. The smoke can go as high as about 15,000 to 20,000 feet. “It could go up to the top of the boundary layer, that level closest to the earth,” he said. “Nearer the fires, it is all the way down to the surface.”
