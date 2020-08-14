The Bowman County Commissioners took a microscopic look at the county budget in a meeting Monday (Aug. 10).
The five commissioners reconvened the Aug. 4 meeting looking at ways to deal with an estimated budget shortfall because of decreasing tax and fee revenues caused by a worldwide pandemic and the drop in oil revenues earlier in 2020.
Going line-by-line, the commissioners were working with County Auditor Sandy Tivis all morning in the Commissioners Room as the group tried to match the budget needs with the dwindling revenues.
“I think we are coming out of this looking pretty good,” Commissioner Lynn Brackel said as the meeting neared noon. “You guys have been right on the money, “ he said, praising his fellow Commissioners.
“We are lucky to have oil money. Other counties aren’t so lucky,” he said. “We were fortunate to have the oil money to make it work. Hopefully we can do it again next year.”
In addition, the commissioners said that there still is a five percent discount for people who pay their taxes early by Feb. 15.
The commissioners spent four hours putting together a budget that passed unanimously just before noon.
The approved $1.76 million preliminary budget can be lowered but not raised, according to the commissioners.
The preliminary tax notices will be sent out to county taxpayers by the end of the month.
Building spartan budget
“I’m surprised how much the coal severance is,” Brackel said early in the process Monday. He was noting that coal activities were low in Bowman County.
“We are looking at any way we can to cut expenses.
“This year, we had so many things go wrong with gas prices and this COVID thing,” he said.
As Commissioner Rick Braaten went over the county funding, he said “it is better off if we are high now,” as he looked over the cuts.
Part of the difficulty was finding what cuts needed to be made, while still providing needed service to the county residents. “I don’t think there is one of us who wants to raise taxes,” Pine Abrahamson said to his fellow commissioners.
Commissioner Jerry Jeffers mentioned that it would help the budget if a proposed wind farm in the county would start taking out permits, but he noted that it could be a while before that happens.
The commissioners were also looking at the increasing cost of insurance, in addition to the drop in oil revenues.
The group would come up with suggestions on how to meet current estimates, then have the auditor check the budget again as they proceeded.
“This year, we just have to watch what we do,” Commissioner Josh Buchman said.
The estimates of revenues from the state has yet to be released, so the county is trying to come up with a very spartan budget which would only need to be slightly adjusted, according to the county auditor.
No matter what decisions are made, it would have an impact on the county and it’s economy, one of the commissioners said.
The county workers are facing cuts in department funding as well a salary freeze.
