The Bowman County Board of Commissioners will be holding a special meeting Monday at 8 a.m. to approve the 2021 preliminary budget.
According to the Bowman County Auditor, Sandy Tivis, the commissioners have been going through a series of staff meetings to help meet a more spartan budget that will take in the impact of reduced tax revenues from local and state sources, in addition to the impact of the recent collapse of the global oil market has had in the region.
The auditor explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on tax revenues, both locally and at the state level, forcing the departments to adapt to reduced budgets while still following current restrictions in dealing with members of the public.
Each of the department head were asked to come up with ways to reduce their budgets in preparation for less money coming into the county coffers, she said.
The county not only is facing a strong drop of state revenues from state taxes because of the impact of the economy by the Coronavirus, but the spring drop in oil prices also meant a drop in revenues for the county, she explained.
The drop in both state tax revenues and oil revenues is hitting most of the counties in western North Dakota hard.
“We finish up meeting with different departments and taxing districts (Tuesday) in Bowman County to present their budgets,” she explained. “Then we’ll work through the figures and then we will have a special meeting on Aug. 10 to review the budget. Hopefully, they will approve the preliminary budget at that time.
One of the county commissioners with expertise and contacts in the oil industry will help provide the county departments with an estimate of revenues, she added.
“He’ll give an idea of what we should look at as a preliminary (budget),” Tivis explained. “The department heads were asked to reduce their budgets by 10 percent at the county level. They were given that instruction in the end of May to early June. The county will not be issuing any salary increases for the next year.
“What we are anticipating for our revenues, that is what the mill levies are going to be. We’ll know more about the revenues budget (Tuesday) after we have a commission meeting. They are going to help with estimated revenues and then we will put it all together,” she explained.
“Once we have the comparison to revenue, while we are looking at the projected expenses, then if the departments need to make even more of cutbacks, then they will have to reach out more to make ups some additional cuts.”
“COVID has really affected things. In North Dakota right now, our oil and gas money is dwindling down to nothing,” she said.
“It is just a trickle-down effect that we are all facing. So, we are really going to have to sharpen our pencils.”
The county will schedule a public hearing about the proposed budget in September after the people get their estimated tax statements, the auditor explained.
Monday’s special meeting will be open to the public..
