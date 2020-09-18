North Dakota keeps setting new COVID-19 records, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The trend continued Saturday when the department released the latest information that North Dakota set records for new cases (468) from 9,603 tests (another new daily record).
Cass County reportedly had 70 new cases Saturday, while Ward, Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties logged 63, 61, 51 and 51 new cases respectively.
In addition, Adams, Bowman, Dunn and Hettinger were on the list for adding five or fewer new cases in each county.
So far this year, according to the state, Bowman County has had a total of 22 positive cases, while Slope County has had seven, while Hettinger County has had 38 and Adams County nine. Billings County has had six, while Golden Valley had 40 so far this year.
By comparison, Cass County has had more than 4,000 cases, while Burleigh County is just shy of 2,500 cases.
The governor announced Sept. 3 increased the COVID threat level in eight counties to yellow, putting the populations in those counties at a yellow or moderate risk.
The number of active cases through Saturday had increased by 13 percent since the beginning of the month.
