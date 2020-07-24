The latest Farm to Table Pop Up drew a fast response July 16 when more than 150 boxes of produce were handled out in less than an hour.
The delivery took less than 30 minutes to cut the supply by more than 100 as people drove up to get boxes. There was a limit to one per household, depending on the number of adults, children and seniors in the household.
The next food delivery will be July 29, again using the parking lot on the Bowman County Fairgrounds, according to organizers. There will be more than just produce being handed out, with dairy included.
Each of the boxes included a bag of apples and vegetables like celery, potatoes, onions, and lettuce.
Volunteers are handling the local distribution.
