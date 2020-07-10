Marmarth’s population more than doubled over the Independence Day weekend when the small Slope County community near North Dakota’s border with Montana celebrated the Fourth of July with games, music, a parade and rodeo.
The rodeo was held in the nearby Little Missouri Saddle Club rodeo arena on the west edge of town, with slack starting in the morning and the regular events kicking off in the late afternoon.
After the parade, the celebration continued on Main Street, with some spectators celebrating with water wars to beat the 85 degree weather, then later holding a concert and dancing with the fireworks show.
The fireworks also shared the sky with a lightning show followed by rain in Marmarth.
According to Dennis Rice, pastor of the Marmarth Bible Church in Marmarth, it was a good celebration with a strong patriotic theme. “It was a better turnout than I thought there was going to be. I think the weather cooperated quite a bit with that,” he said as he cooked hamburgers and brats in front of his church.
“It was probably a couple of hundred (spectators).”
He had a good view from the large truck which participated in the parade and was draped in flags with a strong patriotic theme.
Even a thunderstorm Friday evening helped to clean off Main Street for the big Fourth of July celebration Saturday.
Rice and his church also celebrated the holiday with free hamburgers and brats after the parade on 1st Avenue W, with the pastor cooking up lunch for the visitors who stopped by and sat on the furniture in the front yard.
The rodeo also drew hundreds to the small community Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.