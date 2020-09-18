It started with a chug-chug-chug sound, building up to the sound of steam whistles.
It signaled a bit of history returning briefly to the spotlight.
About a century of local history was on display again the weekend just west of Bowman.
At the end of West Divide, there was a time machine on display for visitors, both young and old, showing off dozens of machines from a distant time.
The sound of old tractors mixed with steam engines as the retired, restored and rebuilt provided a noisy and colorful look into the agricultural past of Bowman County and the surrounding region.
Periodically, the screaming whistle of the 1910 Portable Case Steam Engine gave way to the younger and larger Reeves Steam engine.
The old machines came alive again Saturday with some of the tractors and farm equipment rolling through downtown Bowman in a parade from the past.
There were threshing machines, engine and tractor powered log saws, a horse-drawn well digger and a corn chopper on display at the end of West Divide.
There were rows of tractors, ranging from fairly recent John Deere to the earlier Farmall models.
A second parade was held Sunday at the Yesterday’s Farmers grounds so the steel wheel tractors could get a chance to roll around the property and not damage the street surfaces.
The 38th annual Yesterday’s Farmers Threshing Bee also hosted a Fall Harvest Produce Show, sponsored by the Bowman County Fair Association, the NDSU Bowman County Extension Service and Yesterday’s Farmers.
The winners of the produce show were displayed in one of the buildings on the property, while another covered a blacksmith station.
The mission of Yesterday’s Farmers is to make sure the past isn’t forgotten. According to member Lynn Brackel, the purpose of the organization is to keep alive the history of agriculture.
Brackel set up a speaker system downtown Saturday to provide some of the history of the tractors and other vehicles, which drove by Saturday morning.
“The little portable steamer was donated yesterday (Sept. 11) to Yesterday’s Farmers by Will Mosbrucker. It is a 1910,” he said after the parade.
Normally, the group would sell raffle tickets for the annual event, Brackel explained. In the past, the raffle would give the winner a choice between a tractor and $1,000. That changed this year. “The guy that sells them had some health problems and with the Coronavirus, he decided it would be best not to (this year).”
Considering the impact of the pandemic on the country and the state, Brackel still felt the event was doing good at drawing the attention to the farming heritage of the area.
“We were cautious too, catering our kitchen with Julie Kruger from Rhame,” he said. Kruger’s Kitchen served up brisket for Saturday’s dinner. “We gave her corn and potatoes so that she could make money. It was up to Julie to make whatever she wanted.”
There was no official schedule to follow for the demonstrations. We’ll be demonstrating almost anytime out there,” he said Friday.
Members of the Yesterday’s Farmers group and their families restored many of the vehicles.
“I have about six or seven steel wheeled tractors. I wrapped them with rubber, but this pavement still shakes the radiators apart... so we don’t take them out on the pavement,” Brackel said.
He also said that the group used a new sound system for the parade. “We always borrowed one from the chamber, but we were afraid that some year it would be gone. We have to pass something along to the next generation.”
Another member of the group, Ken Woodley, said that Saturday’s attendance was pretty good but it was slower Sunday. “I think they’re scared of the virus,” he said, as he helped put away an antique bailing machine after it was part of a demonstration connected it to the Portable Case steam engine.
Produce show
The produce show also handed out awards to fall produce submitted Saturday for judging, with blue ribbons given out to squash, garlic and carrots. Some of the produce and even sunflower plants were up for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.