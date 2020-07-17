In response to today’s US District Court Order to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline and remove all oil by Aug, 5, 2020, the North Dakota Petroleum Council issued the following statement:
“Today’s order to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline is a clear case of judicial overreach by a district court judge from the District of Columbia.
This order will have profound impact on our oil and gas industry and the state of North Dakota. Shutting down the pipeline will have a greater negative impact on safety than any environmental benefit the court is claiming to gain, putting more trucks on our roads, and more rail cars on the tracks, nearly 900 railcars per day.
In North Dakota alone, the oil industry provides more than 50% of all state tax revenues and supports over 55,000 jobs. This order will directly harm North Dakota’s economy and its citizens,” said Ron Ness, President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
“Shutting down the pipeline will cut off North Dakota oil producers from the safest, most reliable and economic method of transporting our high-quality Bakken oil to the best markets in the country. Increased rail traffic will impact North Dakota and regional farmers by creating rail capacity issues as harvest season ramps-up this fall.”
“The fact that DAPL has been operating, without incident, for more than three years is proof that the project is safe. DAPL employs the best technology of any pipeline in the country, utilizing leak detection and monitoring systems that are unmatched in the industry. It has become a vital piece of American energy infrastructure providing our nation with energy security.
"The order to shut down the pipeline, by a DC district court judge, will have nationwide impacts and cause unnecessary harm to our economy. The judge acknowledges the economic impacts we warned about in our Amicus Curiae brief but completely disregards them with this order.
"It is clear this judge is using this order as a way to express his disagreement with the Trump Administration’s recent NEPA reforms and doesn’t seem to care about the collateral damage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.