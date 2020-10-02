For Darrell Mathews, opening a restaurant in downtown Bowman is just what he wanted.
He saw the need for another restaurant. “Knowing that they only had a few here in town, I just wanted to fill the need... the void … that they have with some different options,” he explained Monday.
One of the big differences is parked in front of the Smokehouse 85 restaurant – a smoker that he uses with some of the dishes on his menu.
He credits the local business development group with drawing his attention to Bowman. “I came down (from Bismarck) and visited with them. Once I got here, knowing that they were looking for more restaurants to come to the area. Once I got here, I took notice that there is not many food options that are different. Once I stayed here overnight at the Bowman Lodge, I asked where was a local breakfast place to go.”
He said, he found there was nowhere to go in Bowman for a sit down breakfast. “I found there really was a need for (another restaurant).”
Then the process continued, prompting Mathews to decide to focus on a barbecue-style restaurant offer a menu with smoked brisket, pulled pork and ribs forming the centerpiece.
“We have done the smoked items for a number of years,” the Dayton (Ohio) native said. “It has always been in my repertoire, I guess. We just wanted to bring something that was completely kind of different into the area.
“We noticed that there is no kind of steakhouse close by and we wanted to kind of incorporate that as well, but with kind of a different flair.”
Mathews also said the fact that there was a kitchen available downtown which would only need minor modifications was another big factor in his decision.
It was hard not knowing 100 percent about this small town and not knowing the traffic flow. People were saying it was going to be busy.
“Not knowing, it is hard to go in and build a place.... and put hundreds of thousands of dollars into a place not knowing....,” he explained. That is what made his location in what used to be a Mexican restaurant more attractive. “It pretty much had a kitchen set up. We had to retrofit some things to fit what we do. We thought that would be an easier choice than having to build a place.”
The small smoker parked in front is not the only one they use, he admitted. “We do use it from time to time. For the first couple of weeks that we were here, we did use the smoker out front. It helped bring people in. It attracted to people who had some questions about what we were doing and who we are,” he recalled.
He described his menu as being “comfort food.”
Mathews has lived in Bismarck for about a decade. “It (Bowman) is definitely different from Dayton but Bowman is a small community which I really like and enjoy. It is very quiet and peaceful,” he said.
“Bowman has that rural feel to it where I love the fact that everybody knows everybody. Everybody is supportive.”
He added that Bowman still has that “innocence factor” which tends to disappear as towns grow.
When he first opened around the beginning of September he found there definitely was a need, he said. “It helped me to know there is definitely a need for what we are doing. People were very receptive to it and it gave me a feel for what the people are looking for,” he said.
Mathews says that he admits having a small menu for customers to choose from. “Everything sells pretty evenly across the board, whether it is ribs, pulled pork or beef tips,” he added.
“People are enjoying it and we are getting a lot of repeat customers. They are letting us know how they like the items.”
That feedback from the customers is valuable, Mathews said. “It helps us know that the quality is there.”
He may soon be adding more soups to his menu, he admitted.
The restaurant is keeping its Wednesday through Friday hours, which start at 11 a.m. and continue until they run out of food. On Saturday, they open at 3 p.m.
Eventually, the restaurant may offer lunch menu on Tuesdays, Mathews said.
“We do everything in house. We make our own seasoning and dry rub mixtures. The barbecue sauce we make in house. We make our own cheesesteaks..... we basically do everything in-house.
“Nothing is frozen or pre-done.”
Mathews admits that there is one item he is having trouble trying to keep in stock – the Jack Daniels Caramel Rolls. “We normally do those twice a week.”
Eventually, he may be adding to the staff. “As the need arises, we just want to make sure the business is sound and stable before we do that.
“We just want to tread lightly,” he added. “We want to go the next month or so to see what will be our need for employees.”
Mathews said that “it is low and slow” not only for the meats in the smokers, but for how he wants to build up his customer base in Bowman.
He also is selling his dry rubs, spice blends, seasonings and beans for people to take home with them. “We have them canned and ready,” he added.
