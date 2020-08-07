A summertime celebration became a demonstration of precipitation when downtown Bowman businesses hosted a ‘block party’ called Rock the Block July 30 on Main Street.
One block of downtown Bowman was blocked off with businesses setting up booths and food stops, mixed with places to pick up rub-on tattoos and sit down.
The only problem came from above.
Twice in the space of a few hours the celebration was put on hold while the area was drenched as the town was hit by cloudbursts.
Still, organizers considered it to be a “huge success.”
The Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the new event with 14 local food, beverage, and retail vendors set up. According to a chamber spokesperson, it welcomed over 200 attendees in spite of the unpredictable weather.
The cornhole tournament had ten teams with Tanner Fischer and Jim Bartholomay winning the title. In addition, there was a variety of outdoor kid’s games and fire pits.
The event was in response to holding a Summerfest this year.
In addition, ‘The Mollies’ performed on a flatbed trailer parked across Main Street until the second rainstorm and the lightning, which came with it, shut down the performance.
Even though it was cut short by the weather, the chamber officials thanked both the people who attended ‘Rock the Block’ and the vendors who participated in the event.
The sponsors included A2Z Printing, Brosz Engineering, Buffalo Hardware Store, Dakota Community Bank, Dakota Dental, Dakota West Credit Union, Eido Connect, Flowers and Cappuccino by Lasting Visions, Frontier Travel Center, Lucky’s Liquor, Propoint Cooperative, Repeat Outlet, Silver Dollar Bar, Southwest Healthcare Services and Tax and Tourism. In addition, special thanks were offered to Southwest Ag, Brian Moench and Josh Buchman.
