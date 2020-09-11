There is something new at Scranton School.
It could be a lifesaver for both students and the faculty in the district
Every student and visitor has to go through a new screening process when they enter the school grounds.
It is a visual scanner that reads a person’s body temperature and either gives a green pass sign ... or a red label with a buzzer.
The new scanner arrived just before the start of the school year, according to the Scranton Superintendent, Jon Pretzer.
“It sits on an arm. People walk up to it and it takes their temperature,” the superintendent said. “You walk up to it and put the profile of your face in it. The students start arriving about 8 a.m. and they know that masks are required and temperatures are required, he explained.
“It is a front line defense to make sure people don’t have a 100.4 degree temperature or higher before we start school. It is very simple. Sometimes, to speed things up, a staff member will take the littler students’ temperature with an infrared temperature reader. We try to get kids through as quickly as we can in the morning.”
The temperature reader was bought in June, but it didn’t arrive until early August, the superintendent said.
“I was doing some research on what I thought would work best for us (Scranton).... and the scanner was the most simple for us. This is what I came up with,” the superintendent explained.
“It is the only one we currently have. We primarily use it in the morning and with guests and visitors – everyone is required to get their temperature checked,” he explained.
“Our only purpose is to take the temperatures in the morning. We are not collecting data. We just want to screen people coming into the building.”
According to the company, Richtech Systems, their Automated AI Temperature Screening System is designed to be a literal first-line of defense against a pandemic.
The company describes it as a fast and accurate thermographic screening system; the AATSS utilizes advanced thermal near-infrared sensors and AI enhanced face recognition technology.
“The AATSS samples multiple points on a person’s face to provide extremely reliable temperature readings (within ± 0.5 ºF) in just two to three seconds,” the company explained. “(It’s) designed as an all-in-one solution for the purpose of ensuring safer working environments during a pandemic.”
The superintendent said the students have already adapted to it. “The kids are getting pretty good at it. It doesn’t take much time. You do have to put your face in an outline on the machine (screen)... to fit the outline.
“Now, several days into it, they all kind of have the hang of it and how to get it done quickly. It is pretty self explanatory,” he added.
“Right now, it is not even required that we do that, but we believe it is an extra level of protection for us, he said.
“The little kids, they kind of think it is fun to go up to that machine and get the green light. We haven’t had any negative impact from the kids at all,” he added.
For Scranton, the scanner is just one of the changes.
Masks are now required at the school, the superintendent said.
The students can also have their temperature taken in a normal fashion, if they wish.
However, if the temperature is too high, the student is sent to the office for follow up test, which is more precise, the superintendent explained.
The student with an elevated temperature is sent home, with instructions that the student would have to no longer have a fever or symptoms without any medication for at least 24 hours.
