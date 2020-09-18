The Bowman County School District approved its budget for the 2020-2021 school year during Wednesday’s (Sept. 9) meeting in Rhame.
The new budget shows an increase to $7,902,708, according to Superintendent Wayne Heckaman. There is an increase of almost $37,000 from its 2019-2020 budget, the superintendent said.
One of the big changes came with the dissolution of the Central Elementary in Amidon, the Bowman superintendent explained.
“They (the district) approved 70 general mills and five miscellaneous mills and 10 building fund mills,” he explained.
“We received taxable evaluation from Central Elementary and from that taxable evaluation it was rolled over into our taxable evaluation for our school district,” he explained.
The taxable evaluation for the school district improved to $25,855,735, Heckaman said.
The addition of Central Elementary’ taxable evaluation helped the district, the superintendent explained. “The Bowman County taxable evaluation was $20,537,929 and with the addition of Slope County, that gave us our total.”
With the dissolution of Central Elementary, Bowman County’s school splits Slope County with New England, depending on the location of the student residences, Heckaman said.
“We did get large sections of Slope County with the land that came over with the dissolution. New England got some of that as well,” he explained.
“Depending upon where the family lives within Slope County, the family is provided with the opportunity to either go to New England or to Bowman.... or to another school district as well.”
The funding change caused by the dissolution will be permanent and going to the Bowman County School District every year, the superintendent explained.
The Bowman school district is now providing a bus run to cover some of the Slope County students, he said.
“We are running a north bus route. We just did anticipated (use). This is the first year we are providing bus service up north so we are anticipating more in expenditures this year. But after the first year here, we’ll get a pretty good idea of what to expect in the future,” he said.
“Right now, our route bus does not have to go into Amidon, but we go pretty close. We go to some areas up in that area,” he added. “We pick up students south and west of Amidon though.
“We work with those families so we go right to their place to pick up. They call us.”
The bus service will continue during the inclement weather. “We have wonderful bus drivers that make sure they (students) travel safely. If the road conditions are a little bit worse, the bus drivers will make the decision.”
There will be no addition charge for the bus service. “We as a school district know the important role we play to provide safe transportation for our students and families,” the superintendent said.
