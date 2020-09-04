There were bull riders, barrel racers and even racing pigs in Amidon.
Slope County added another county fair into the history books in spite of a COVID-19 pandemic, which had the fair board scale it down and separate it into two portions.
The first fair event happened in mid-August when the livestock auction was held on the fairgrounds.
The second part of covered the final weekend of the month, with two days of rodeos, racing.... rib dinners and tournaments.
In Slope County, there are new kings of the Cornhole.
Jason Jeffers and Adam Kordovsky picked up the crown Saturday by a 21-17 margin as Travis Allard and ‘Squeak’ Erickson placed second in the tournament held in front of the beer garden.
Allard also won the horseshoe throw crown Saturday.
In addition, there were rib dinners drawing a crowd both evenings.
After the dinner Saturday sponsored by Dakota Western Bank, there was a rodeo Calcutta followed by the band Thunder Road.
Sunday’s events started with a breakfast and rodeo slack, but ended with bull riding, tie down roping and saddle bronc riding in the arena, and a second rib supper under the band shelter.
The final event of the day ended up being pig races, drawing attention to the grassy area next to the exhibit building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.