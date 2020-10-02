It was a Homecoming Week without a homecoming football game, thanks to COVID-19 protocols which forced the postponement of Friday night’s scheduled battle with the Heart River Cougars at Reinhiller Field.
But the Homecoming Week still crowned a new King and Queen (Brady Senn and Jocelyn Kulseth), had a Homecoming Court and still had time for rallies, competitions and a chance to showcase their school spirit with a variety of theme days – like Pajama Day, Tacky Tourist, Denim Day and Disney Character Day.
The competition culminated Friday, Sept. 25, with a class versus class clash and a series of competitions ranging from Rock-Paper-Scissors and Dodgeball to Pictionary, Balloon Stomp, musical chairs and dress up.
It ended a short day of school Friday when they made the announcement that the sophomore class had won the class versus class crown and started a stampede of sophomores to grab the trophy.
The sophomores won the competition with 16 points, while the juniors and seniors tied for second with 11 points apiece. The faculty finished with nine points, while the eighth grade had seven points. The freshmen finished with five while the seventh grade had two points.
The sophomores got nine of their total points from the dodgeball, hallway and dress up competitions, while the juniors got six of their 11-point total from Rock-Paper-Scissors and the relay. The seniors got six of their 11 points from the balloon stomp and the musical chairs competition.
The volleyball contest between Heart River and Bowman County was moved from Saturday to close out Homecoming Week for the Bulldogs Friday afternoon in the gymnasium. The Bulldogs won the first set before dropping the next three to the visiting Cougars.
