Severe thunderstorms may bring large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes from the Northern Plains to the Upper Midwest early in the week, but the conditions are ripe for the weather to continue to harshly treat North Dakota, according to the Bismarck office of the National Weather Service.
According to a release from Bismarck, the region faces a stormy future, with some sizzling thrown in on the weekend.
“A frontal boundary over the northern Plains will continue to act as a focus for showers and thunderstorms for the next couple of days as it moves into the Great Lakes.
“Some of the thunderstorms may become severe from eastern Montana eastward into Minnesota. Some isolated flash flooding may occur in areas that see heavier rain rates. To the east of this system, very warm temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s will be common across the Midwest,” the short term forecast predicted Monday.
More thunderstorms are predicted to hit the area Friday evening.
Temperatures are predicted to range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s through Sunday.
