Austin Wanner of Bowman easily won the 5-kilometer Stride run July 23.
The event was sponsored by the Bowman Lions Club as part of the Lions for Diabetes Awareness program.
The run started at the Lions shelter north of the baseball field and did one lap around the field before heading north.
Wanner was alone for most of the race, finishing the 3.1-mile run in 19 minutes 14 seconds.
Paysha Rex was second in 24:55, while Shawn Solla took third in 28:13.
Aiden Wanner was fourth in 29:14, beating his father Mark Wanner (29:20) with a final sprint.
Melissa Bucholz edged her mother Debbie Bucholz by one second at the line, taking sixth and seventh with times of 31:49 and 31:50, respectively.
Connie Hermann finished eighth (36:02), while Kate Motzko took ninth in 40:17.
Fifteen runners and walkers started the run.
