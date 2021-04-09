Andy M. Anderson, 43, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Southwest Healthcare Hospital in Bowman.
Mass of Christian Burial for Andy was on March 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman. Fr. Paul Eberle celebrated the Mass with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. There was a Rosary and Vigil Service on March 24, 2021 at the St. Charles Catholic Church beginning at 7 p.m.
Andy was born on April 21st, 1977 in Bowman, ND, the son of Marvin and Annetta Anderson. From a young age, Andy had a love for trucks and motorcycles and developed a hobby of fishing. During his childhood, he often worked alongside his father, Marvin, in their family shop. This is where Andy learned about mechanics, vehicles, motorcycles, and much more. Throughout high school, he further explored this interest while detailing at Nordberg Chevrolet. After attending Bowman High school, Andy received additional education at Wyoming Tech in Laramie, WY for auto body. While in Laramie, Andy successfully competed in numerous motocross races. Many agree Andy wasn’t one to boast about these accomplishments; his family and friends didn’t know until he came home with boxes of trophies! Andy started his career in auto body in Rapid City, SD at Abra Auto Body, while living with his sister, Peggy. This is where he particularly expressed his passion and talent of artistic nature - such as drawing. Eventually, Andy moved back to Bowman and continued his career at Professional Auto Body. For a change of pace, he followed his father’s footsteps and settled into trucking. While brokered through East West Motor Express, Andy reached the achievement of the million-mile club and received Operator of the Year in 2006. Within his career, which spans ten years, he graced 48 states. After trucking though, he steered back home to continue his passion of mechanics and auto body at Professional Auto Body. He continued to work within his hometown at Northwest Tire and most recently, Bowman Sales.
Andy continued to pursue hobbies of tinkering on anything mechanical, along with spending time with friends and family; also enjoying time with his recent dog, Maid. Andy particularly found joy in his nieces and nephews; and was the godfather of his nieces Taylor and Morgan. He would hide Easter eggs on Easter for the kids to find. He also savored the time during Christmas and birthdays when he would help assemble his nieces’ and nephews’ toys. Andy enjoyed the undertaking of any challenge put in front of him. He always took the time out of his day to help anyone in need and go the extra mile. Andy also enjoyed spur of the moment motorcycle rides that would last for hours.
Andy is survived by his mother Annetta Anderson, his sisters Ann (Joe) Thayer, Jill (Hewey) Clemmons, Peggy (Aaron) Allen, along with his nieces, nephews, and friends.
Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents Marlyn and Helen (Peters) Anderson and his father Marvin Anderson.
Kresbach and Funeral Services are in charge of funeral arrangements.
