Arden C. Stafford, 88, of Scranton, ND, passed away on March 16, 2021, in Scranton. Funeral Services for Arden was 3 p.m. on March 21, 2021 at the Pierce Congregational Church. Pastor Mary Wiggins officiated and burial followed in the Pierce Cemetery. Visitation for Arden was on March 20, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Krebsbach Funeral Home Chapel.
Arden Stafford was born in Hume Township, Slope County, on Oct. 5, 1932, son of Archie “Art” and Ellen (Powell) Stafford. He grew up on the family farm north of Scranton during the Depression. Arden received his high school education in New England. At the young age of 23, he took over the family farm when his father passed away in 1955.
Arden married the love of his life Virginia “Ginger” Brown on Oct. 29, 1962. They resided in Scranton most of his farming years and would live on the farmstead during the summer months. God made a farmer out of Arden; a wonderful caretaker with strong arms to cultivate the fields, work on machinery, and provide loving support for his family. He was also crazy enough to buy goats, rabbits, lambs, piglets, and calves for his daughters. At the end of every hungry day, he was lucky enough to come home to many wonderful meals always cooked with love by his wife, Ginger. In 1995, Arden responded with smiling eyes when his youngest daughter, Ann, and her husband, Keith “Fix” wanted to spend their life carrying on the farming tradition; so God made Another Farmer!
Arden enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, puzzling, pulling all the kids behind his boat to water ski, and taking many family trips. He had a green thumb when it came to gardening too. His potato crops, carrots, and tomato plants would always yield a plentiful harvest. This past year with Covid, he was fortunate for technology and live streaming all the Night Hawk sports; watching his grandkids succeed in all of their events. Arden’s greatest pleasures in life were the times spent with his family. Besides his three daughters, Arden thought of Frank and Dick Brown as sons; as they often went to Arden for advice and worked together on the farm.
Arden was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Doris Teske and her husband, Lloyd Teske. Survivors include one sister, Idel Ruggles (Robert). His wife of 58 years, Ginger Stafford. Three daughters: Brenda Opitz (Derek “Opie”), Scranton, ND, Beverly Murray (John) Thornton, CO, Ann Marie Anderson (Keith “Fix”) of Scranton, ND.
His grandchildren: Skylar Lagro, Kayla Lagro, Kebira Murray, Callie Anderson, Jeran Anderson and Caden Anderson. Two great-grandchildren: Hayven and Hudson.
Step grandchildren: Carrie Yeager, Paul Murray, Jessica Murray and Chad Murray. Stephanie Kunze, Sarah Croymans, and Kyndra Hosek. Including their children and families.
