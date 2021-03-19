Carol A. Vail, 80, of Bowman, ND, passed away on March 8, 2021 at the Southwest Healthcare in Bowman. Funeral Services for Carol were at 2 p.m. on March 13, 2021 at the Bowman Assembly of God Church.
Pastor Ed Kvaale officiated, the burial followed in the Bowman Cemetery.
There was a Family and Friends Service on March 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Krebsbach Funeral Home Chapel.
Carol Vail returned home to the Lord on March 8, 2021 at Southwest Healthcare Services in Bowman, ND. She was the cherished wife of Lanny Vail for more than 60 years. Nothing in the world seemed to matter, and there were no troubles too great for them to forge through as long as they had each other. What mattered most to her during her more than 80 years of life was her husband, family and faith in God.
Adeline ‘Carol’ Oakland was born to Lawrence and Ona Oakland on April 16, 1940 in Rhame, ND, joining a sister and brother.
Carol attended country grade school south of Rhame and spent one-year attending school in Minnesota. She graduated from Rhame High School in 1958. That same year she met Lanny Vail and the two were joined in marriage in 1959 at First Lutheran Church of Rhame by Rev. Termo.
They made their first home in Bowman shortly after they were married. In 1967 Carol and Lanny, with their two children Myron (Tiger) and Sandra (Snook), built their first home together.
Carol and Lanny spent many years working together beginning when they purchased the Mobile station in Bowman. But they found their calling when the two purchased the furniture store. Together they ran Vail’s Friendly Furniture for 36 years. They sold the business and retired in 2003 and thrived as grandparents and great-grandparents. They spent countless hours and covered many miles in their mini motorhome traveling the country, with Branson, MO, being a favorite destination. Carol took the trip of a lifetime when she traveled with her sister JoAnn and a close friend to Norway in 2015. Recently she fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams and wrote a book about her family’s early life on the prairie.
Carol personified love through her words and actions and she was a blessing to many. She had a gentle and sweet spirit. Her grace, style, never ending positive attitude was an inspiration to anyone she met. And she set an example with her devotion to her church and family. As a proud member of the Bowman Assembly of God congregation she was involved in nearly every facet of church activities, becoming a great prayer warrior and leading the Women’s Ministry later in life. Carol was a natural caregiver who exemplified what it means to be generous, helping anyone who was in need.
Preceding her in death was her parents Lawrence and Ona Oakland, brother Myron Oakland, sister Opal Sunden, and infant sister and an infant son.
Carol’s legacy lives on through her husband, Lanny, two children Myron (Lori) Vail and Sandra (Stan) Segal, five grandchildren Forrest (Sharyn) Vail, Brent (Shannon) Vail, Leah (Cole) Benz, Parker Segal and Sara Segal, and five great-grandchildren Aria, Jaxton and Serenity Vail, and Collins and Berk Benz, sisters Linda Aasen and JoAnn (Keith) Lutz, and her beloved church family.
