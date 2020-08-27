Cecil G. Gunderson passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 at the Southwest Healthcare Long Term Center in Bowman.
Funeral Services for Cecil were Aug. 24, 2020 at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel in Bowman. Burial will follow at a later date in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND. Visitation for Cecil was on Aug. 23, 2020 from 12-9 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Cecil G. Gunderson was born on April 26, 1933 in rural Bergen, MN, the son of Ingval and Grace “Morris” Gunderson. As a young man, Cecil worked for his Grandpa Morris where he would help clean the barn and helped out his uncles with their horses, farming and milking cows. In 1952, Cecil moved out to the Bowman area where he helped out with the Brewer’s and Silha’s until enlisting into the United States Army in 1957. After returning home, Cecil was united in marriage to Lucille Keller. To this union, Jacele was born. Cecil ranched in the Amidon area for about nine years and then went to work at the Bowman Implement for another nine years. After a semi-retirement, Cecil then helped tend bar part-time. He enjoyed visiting with his pals and sharing a beer.
Cecil is survived by his daughters: Jacele Gunderson, Rhonda (Rod) Redetzke, Lisa (Alan) Peters and Janel Wild; sons: Colin Cale and Ryan Zadow; grandchildren: Derick Schalesky, Amanda Ilgenfritz, Jonni Lynn Moor, April Redetzke and Zaden, Wendy Peters, Cortney Anderson, Parker Krinke and Arianna Krinke; great-grandchildren: Cody and Avery Berdahl, Gage and Sawyer Anderson, Shalesa (Brian) Erickson; Austin Moor, Kyle Moor, Kady Walker, Brittany Hansey, Tyler Hansey, Riley Ilgenfritz and Nina Garrett; ten great-great-grandchildren; brothers Norman and Larry (Cathy); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ingval and Grace; siblings, Dale, Perry, Russell, Ivan, and Lorraine; granddaughters, Angela Hansey and Erica Olson, and grandson, Ramon Ilgenfritz.
