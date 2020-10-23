Charles Mandrell, 91, of Scranton, ND, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 at the Southwest Healthcare Hospital in Bowman.
Memorial Services for Charles were held on Oct.10, 2020 at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel in Bowman.
Charles Mandrell was born on April 25, 1929 the son of Charles and Esther Mandrell. Charles attended school through the 8th grade until he quit to work to help support his family. He proudly served his country by joining the Army when he was 17. He served in WWII where he was awarded three medals and was honorably discharged in 1947. Charles worked for the railroad for one year in Clinton, IL. He then moved to Frankfort, IL, where he met and married Josephine Kocrorowski in 1949 until her passing. Charles and Josephine moved to Davenport, IA, where he worked at International Harvester for two years. He then went to work at Alcoa where he retired after 36 years. After retirement, Charles started doing car dealer trades for three different dealerships. Charles married Elaine on Oct. 1, 1987. He then inherited three kids; Teri, Tracy and Todd and loved them like his own. He enjoyed golfing, camping, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his wife Elaine, children; Teri (David) Hollingsworth, Tracey (Todd) Green and Todd (Brenda) Moore, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers; Carl and Dick, sister, Ada and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife; Josephine, grandson; Ryan Piatt, brothers; Lloyd, Jim, Darran and Eugene, sisters; Mickey, Ruth and Lucretia.
